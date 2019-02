Afghan municipality workers at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People try to remove debris from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The civilian death toll in the Afghan conflict in 2018 increased by 11 percent compared to 2017, to reach the highest level since such counting began in 2009 by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the organization said in a study released on Sunday.

The annual UNAMA report on civilian casualties in Afghanistan found that 3,804 civilians were killed in 2018 compared to 3,440 in 2017.