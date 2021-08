A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Commanding General U.S. Central Command Kenneth F. McKenzie touring an evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/ US Central Command Public Affairs HO Released By: LT Robert Mook Public Affairs Officer Joint Task Force-Crisis Response robert.e.mook2.mil·mail.mil HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs via DIVDS shows Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, 20 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Cpl. Davis Harris / US Central Command Public Affairs HO Released Maj. John Rigsbee U.S. Central Command Public Affairs John.j.rigsbee.mil·mail.mil (813) 529-0214 via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs via DIVDS shows a Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escorting evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, 20 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Cpl. Davis Harris / US Central C Released Maj. John Rigsbee U.S. Central Command Public Affairs John.j.rigsbee.mil·mail.mil (813) 529-0214 via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Afghan policeman was killed Monday in a gun battle between security forces and unknown attackers at the North Gate of the Kabul airport, the German military said, amid ongoing chaos at the airport as thousands try to flee Taliban rule.

Three more people suffered wounds in the exchange of fire, in which American and German forces were also involved, which took place in the morning,