Afghans show their national IDs as they wait to cast their ballot as voting continued for the second day in some polling stations in Helmand, Afghanistan, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

The president of Afghanistan on Sunday officially announced that voting in the Afghan parliamentary elections had closed, with initial data from the election commission estimating that over four million eligible voters exercised their democratic rights over the weekend.

President Ashraf Ghani made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast nationwide.