Landmine shrapnel damage on a wall as people stand line outside a polling center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 21 2018, where an explosion killed four people and injured 12 others a day earlier. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Workers of Independent Election Commission (IEC) lock ballot boxes loaded on a truck outside a polling station after parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 21 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Workers of Independent Election Commission (IEC) count votes at a polling station after parliamentary elections in Kabul Afghanistan, Oct 21 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Thursday announced that all votes cast in Kabul in the country's Oct.20 parliamentary elections were invalid due to the widespread charges of irregularities and fraud recorded in the voting.

"The votes cast in the Kabul province on 20-21 October are invalidated under the directions of the Election Law,” Ali Reza Rohani, a spokesman for the IECC, told a press conference in Kabul.