Afghan flash flood toll increases to 56

Gozara District (Afghanistan), 06/05/2021.- A man surveys a house that was damaged in flash floods in Ziaratjah village of Guzara district, Herat province, Afghanistan, 06 May 2021. At least 46 people have died and another 15 remain missing after heavy rains and flash floods hit 15 of the 34 provinces, Herat the most, in Afghanistan and damaged around 1,000 houses, officials said on 05 May. Afghanistan often suffers from natural disasters causing the loss of numerous lives, such as the landslides in May 2014 in the north-eastern part of the country that left some 2,000 people dead. (Inundaciones, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

