An Afghan security official stands guard at the scene of a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghanistan authorities on Wednesday said security forces had pushed the Taliban back from the western city of Farah a day after an offensive by the insurgents in which they captured several parts of the city.

Around 2,000 Taliban militants attacked Farah, the capital of the province with the same name, early Tuesday from the north and west.