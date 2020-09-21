An Afghan man holds a paper reading 'We want peace' to support the peace process between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha, as the world observes International Peace day, in Helmand, Afghanistan, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WATAN YAR

Afghans hold placards as they rally to support the Doha peace talks between Taliban and the Afghan government, in Herat, Afghanistan, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Monday blamed each other for an uptick of violence in the country as peace negotiations continued in the Qatari city of Doha.