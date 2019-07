Representatives of the Afghan Taliban movement (L-R) Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and Mullah Shahabuddin Delawar attend the Afghanistan peace settlement talks on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reacts during the closing ceremony of the Afghan government's Loya Jirga (lit. Grand Assembly) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The Afghanistan government on Wednesday said it had formed a team of 15 members for peace talks with the Taliban militant group.

However, the ministry for peace affairs didn’t disclose the names of the government negotiators, only saying that the panel was formed “after comprehensive consultations and discussions with various” people.