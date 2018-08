An Afghan family, who have escaped from the volatile city of Ghazni province, poses for a photograph in the entrance gate of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan civil society activists hold placards written in Farsi saying 'River of blood in Ghazni, officials on corruption and silence' during a gathering urging the government to secure Ghazni province in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami and Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak (L) brief journalists about the security situation in Ghazni province during a joint press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The Afghan government confirmed Monday that 325 people had died during a four-day Taliban offensive to wrest control of the city of Ghazni in the eastern part of the country.

Among that total were 195 insurgents, 100 members of the security forces and 30 civilians, according to government figures.