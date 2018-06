A Taliban militant shakes hands with an Afghan Army soldier as a group of Taliban militants visit the government-controlled areas to greet people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on third day of Eid al-Fitr, in Herat, Afghanistan, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

A group of Taliban militant poses for a photograph with Afghan Army soldiers as they visit the government-controlled areas to greet people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on third day of Eid al-Fitr, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (C) speaks after Eid prayer at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The Afghanistan president announced security forces would resume operations against the Taliban after the government's ceasefire, which began on Jun. 12, ended on Saturday.

"The ceasefire has ended and our security and defense forces are allowed to continue operations," President Ashraf Ghani said in a press conference in Kabul on Saturday.