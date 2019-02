An Afghan female national army officer attends a graduation ceremony after completion of a three months military training session in Kabul military training center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan national army officer attends a graduation ceremony after completion of a three-month military training session at the Kabul military training centre Afghanistan, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan girl, who was displaced internally due to conflict and disaster, poses for a photograph at her temporary shelter provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

The Afghanistan government on Monday said it will not attend peace talks with the Taliban in Russia, warning that such meetings could legitimize insurgents and their interests.

The two-day meeting, which begins in Moscow on Tuesday, will bring together Taliban representatives and some influential Afghan opposition leaders for peace discussions organized by Russia-based Afghans with the support of the Russian government.