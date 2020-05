Muslims greet each other as they attend a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Herat, Afghanistan, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

The Afghan government and the Taliban announced a three-day long ceasefire- the 2nd in two decades of war- for the celebration of Eid in Afghanistan and both sides ordered fighters not to attack each other and to only act if they are attacked by the other side.