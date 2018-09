Afghan security officials escort a group of suspected militants who are accused of planning attacks on government and security forces after their arrest in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a Shiite Muslims religious school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghanistan's main intelligence agency on Tuesday announced the arrests of 26 alleged members of the Islamic State terror group who were planning attacks in Kabul during the upcoming festival of Ashura.

The two-day Islamic festival begins on Wednesday.