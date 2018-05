Afghan journalists during a protest boycotting an ongoing official conference marking International Day of Media in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan journalists hold placards reading in Dari 'Stop deceiving - Journalists are not something to play with' during a protest boycotting an ongoing official conference marking International Day of Media in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Brother of an injured Afghan journalist talks with journalists during a protest boycotting an ongoing official conference marking International Day of Media in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan soldier stands guard as journalists protest boycotting an ongoing official conference marking International Day of Media in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan journalists on Thursday boycotted an official ceremony to mark World Press Freedom day and accused the Afghan government of not doing enough to ensure the safety and security of media workers in the country.

They demonstrated with placards that read "Stop deceiving - Journalists are not something to play with," reported an epa-efe journalist.