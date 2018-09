A police officer stands guard inside the district court building, prior to the verdict in the trial of Abdul D. in Landau, Germany, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A justice vehicle arrives at the district court building, prior to the verdict in the trial of Abdul D. in Landau, Germany, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A justice officer stands guard outside the district court building, prior to the verdict in the trial of Abdul D. in Landau, Germany, Sept.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A court in Germany on Monday sentenced a young Afghan man to eight-and-a-half years in prison for killing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The man, identified as Abdul D, launched a stabbing attack on his ex-girlfriend in a drugstore in the western city of Kandel last December.