A Taliban militant shakes hands with an Afghan Army soldier as a group of Taliban militants visit the government-controlled areas to greet people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on third day of Eid al-Fitr, in Herat, Afghanistan, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security forces stand guard at a damaged police station after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Military operations against the Taliban continued on Monday as the insurgent group had not responded to a ceasefire proposed Sunday night by the Afghan president.

"We have announced the ceasefire, but this time our ceasefire is conditional, and it will go into effect when Taliban accepts it," President Ashraf Ghani's spokesperson Durranai Waziri told EFE.