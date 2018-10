An Afghan woman holds a ballot paper as she waits to cast her vote in a polling center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Queues grew long and impatient in front of some polling stations in Afghanistan on Saturday as voting got off to a slow start owing to mismanagement and technical glitches, although a majority of the voters were happy to be able to cast their vote.

The voting was expected to begin at 7 am across the country, but in some polling stations it started at around 9 am and in some even later.