Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint meeting of the National Assembly at the Parliament compound, Afghanistan, 25 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The president of Afghanistan on Sunday announced a conditional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban.

"We announce a ceasefire that would take effect from tomorrow, Monday, the day of Arafa, till the day of the birth of the prophet (PBUH) i.e., Milad-un-Nabi, provided that the Taliban reciprocate," tweeted Ashraf Ghani.