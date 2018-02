Afghan President Asharf Ghani attending a ceremony at the 'Minarete of Liberty' to mark the Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The president of Afghanistan approved Sunday a respectful retirement for 164 generals and bringing in of army reforms in order to win a war against insurgents and bring about peace at a moment of increased violence in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Shah Hussain Murtazwai confirmed to EFE that Ashraf Ghani signed a document that would bring the retirement of the generals into effect.