Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended Saturday the cease-fire with the Taliban announced last week at the end of Ramadan and which since Friday coincides with a three-day truce decreed by the insurgent group, something unprecedented in 17 years of conflict.
"Out of respect for the wishes of the people and to support their demands for peace, I hereby order security and defense forces to prolong the cease-fire from the fourth day of Eid al-Fitr," the end of Ramadan, Ghani said in a speech to the nation, without saying how long that measure would be in force.