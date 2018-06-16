Taliban insurgents and soldiers of the Afghan army on June 16, 2018, come together and reflect the idea that "everyone wants peace," as President Ashraf Ghani said when he announced an extension of the cease-fire with the rebal group, which has been at war with the government for 17 years. EFE-EPA/Hedayatullah Amid

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended Saturday the cease-fire with the Taliban announced last week at the end of Ramadan and which since Friday coincides with a three-day truce decreed by the insurgent group, something unprecedented in 17 years of conflict.

"Out of respect for the wishes of the people and to support their demands for peace, I hereby order security and defense forces to prolong the cease-fire from the fourth day of Eid al-Fitr," the end of Ramadan, Ghani said in a speech to the nation, without saying how long that measure would be in force.