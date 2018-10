Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (C), talks in a poling center after casting his vote in the opening event of Afghanistan parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghanistan first lady, Rula Ghani, casts her vote in the opening event of Afghanistan parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the opening event of Afghanistan parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Afghan president and first lady cast their ballots in a polling station in Kabul on Saturday and officially opened the much-delayed parliamentary elections in the country.

Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula Ghani, cast their votes at 7 am in Amani High School, the nearest polling station to the presidential palace.