The president of Afghanistan on Tuesday claimed that a recent terrorist attack in the country's south had been planned in Pakistan and called on Pakistani authorities to hand over the perpetrators.

Ashraf Ghani blamed the attack on what he called a global terrorist network operating in the neighboring nation and urged Pakistan to accept an international investigation into last Thursday's bombing on the governor's residence in Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, that killed two top provincial security officials and seriously injured the governor.