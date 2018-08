Afghan security forces stand guard at a damaged police station after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

People survey the damaged after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2018.

The Afghan president visited Ghazni on Friday to assess the security situation following a Taliban offensive to capture the city last week.

Last Friday, hundreds of Taliban fighters had launched an attack on Ghazni, the capital of the Ghazni province, leading to five days of clashes between the rebels and the security forces that killed nearly 500 people, including 326 Taliban fighters, and over one hundred members of the security forces.