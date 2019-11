Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) sits with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah (L) during the celebrations of 25th anniversary of Mujahideen (holy fighters) victory against the Soviet invasion, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Workers of Independent Election Commission (IEC) count ballots at a polling station after the Presidential elections end in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Preliminary results of Afghanistan's presidential election held two months ago have hit a dead end after being delayed indefinitely amid fraud allegations and growing political uncertainty in the war-torn country.

The results of the Sep. 28 vote were to be declared on Oct. 19 but had to be postponed until Nov. 14 due to technical problems. EFE-EPA