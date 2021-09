Afghan citizen Zainab Momeny arrived on 10 September 2021 at the Santiago international airport after being granted asylum by the Chilean authorities. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Afghan citizen Zainab Momeny arrived on 10 September 2021 at the Santiago international airport after being granted asylum by Chilean authorities. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Chile's government on Friday welcomed an Afghan citizen who has been granted asylum after fleeing her homeland via Pakistan and flying to Santiago with Argentine diplomatic assistance.