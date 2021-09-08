The National Resistance Front (NRF) in the northern Panjshir province of Afghanistan described the Taliban's new caretaker government as "illegal" and urged the international community not to recognize it.
Zabhiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, talks with journalists as he announces the interim government and declaring the country as an Islamic Emirate, during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/STRINGER
Zabhiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, talks with journalists as he announces the interim government and declaring the country as an Islamic Emirate, during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/STRINGER
The National Resistance Front (NRF) in the northern Panjshir province of Afghanistan described the Taliban's new caretaker government as "illegal" and urged the international community not to recognize it.