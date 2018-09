Afghan security officials escort a group of suspected militants who are accused of planning attacks on government and security forces after their arrest in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The Afghan security forces have detained seven fighters from terror group Islamic State, also known as Daesh, and one Taliban fighter, along with weapons and explosives, over the past one week, the National Directorate of Security said on Tuesday.

The militants were presented to the media on Tuesday during a press conference in NDS's provincial office in Nangarhar.