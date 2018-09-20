Hundreds of thousands of members of the Shia minority in Afghanistan were Thursday going to mosques and shrines to celebrate Ashura, the holiest religious day of Shia Muslims in the year, defying the threat of deadly terrorist attacks by the Islamic State terror organization.

Members of the Shia community - children, young people, the elderly and women - were gathering in mosques, shrines and other religious sites to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, who was killed in 7th century.