Afghan special forces have freed 58 prisoners, including civilians and security personnel, from a Taliban prison in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, military officials said Tuesday.

The operation, during which four Taliban members were arrested, took place late Monday at a prison in Musaqala district, the Army's Special Operation Corps spokesperson, Abdul Qayum Nuristani, said in a statement.