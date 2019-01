A handout photo made available by the Pakistani Foreign Office shows US Special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (R) shakes hands with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOREIGN OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Taliban on Saturday dismissed reports in the Pakistani media of possible talks with the United States in Islamabad.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid made it clear in a statement that the group will not hold any talks with the US in Pakistan.