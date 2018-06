Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (3-L), Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (2-R) and Afghani President Ashraf Ghani (R) walk during a break in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The president of Afghanistan on Sunday advocated for a strategy of regional cooperation in Europe and Asia to contain the destruction by brought on by terrorist networks.

Ashraf Ghani was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at the Chinese city of Qingdao.