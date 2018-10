Afghans wait outside a polling station to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in Herat, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security officials check people as they arrive to cast their ballot vote during parliamentary elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghans show their national ID cards as they wait outside a polling station to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghans wait outside a polling station to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in Herat, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

Hundreds of Afghans queued up Saturday morning to vote in parliamentary elections that has already been delayed by three years and marred by a brazen terror attack by the Taliban that killed and injured top security officials earlier in the week.

The polls opened at 7 am amid tight security and vote-rigging concerns, and are the first polls to be held after NATO ended its combat mission in 2014.