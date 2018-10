Austin Scott Miller (L), the US commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in the country, attends a meeting in which a Taliban militants opened fire and killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief as US General Miller escaped unhurt, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan security officials stand guard on a road as security has been intensified a day after a Taliban militant killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief as US General Miller escaped unhurt, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan security officials stand guard on a road as security has been intensified a day after a Taliban militant killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief as US General Miller escaped unhurt, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

The Afghan government on Friday postponed elections in the southern Kandahar province by a week following a terror attack that killed top security officials.

The decision was taken at noon at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by President Ashraf Ghani, the presidential palace said in a statement.