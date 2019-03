An undated image believed to be showing Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar. Mullah Omar, the leader of the Afghan Taliban, died two years ago in Pakistan, a senior Afghan government official said on Jul. 29, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS : BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The Afghan government on Monday denied reports that the founder of the Taliban terror group had lived near two United States bases in Afghanistan for years.

Dutch journalist Bette Dam had claimed that fugitive Taliban leader Mullah Omar lived within walking distance of the two American bases in Afghanistan, and later died in the country, in her new book, "Searching for an Enemy".