A handout picture made available by the Afghan Army shows Afghan soldiers with a suspected militant (C) who identified himself as a German national after being arrested by Afghan commandos during an operation in Greshek district of restive Helmand province, Afghanistan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/AFGHAN ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Afghan Special Forces have detained a German national, who had been fighting along with the Taliban for almost a year, in an operation in southern Afghanistan, several official sources said Thursday.

The operation, in which another two Taliban insurgents were also detained, was conducted Wednesday night in Greshk district in Helmand province, Abdul Qayum Nuristani, spokesperson for the Afghan National Army-Special Operation Corps told EFE.