Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand province, Afghanistan, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/WATAN YAR

A year after the historic Afghan peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, there are a few signs of receding violence in a country plagued by decades of war.

The peace deal signed in the Qatari capital last year called for the complete withdrawal of international troops in Afghanistan within 14 months in return for security guarantees that the Taliban would not use Afghan soil to launch terror attacks against other states. EFE-EPA