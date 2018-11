Workers of Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC), shift ballot boxes to their warehouse in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

An Afghan woman casts her vote during the Parliamentary elections in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

The results of the parliamentary polls in Afghanistan could be delayed due to technical and procedural problems, the Independent Election Commission said on Friday.

The results of the elections, held in October, were expected to be announced on Friday.