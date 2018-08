An Afghan special force officer secure the area after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People survey the damaged after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Afghan people, some in wheelchairs, reach Kandahar province on a journey by foot from Herat province to Kabul to cover a distance of around 1,800 Kilometers, calling an end to decades old war, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Kabul, Aug 23 (efe-epa). - Afghanistan said it would not participate in peace talks with the Taliban, to be hosted by Russia in Moscow beginning of September.

"Afghanistan would not attend the Moscow talks and meeting. We will not participate, the peace process should be held under the leadership of the Afghan government and should be Afghan-led," Sibghatullah Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told EFE Thursday.