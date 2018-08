People attend the group burial ceremony of students, a day after the suicide attack which targeted an educational training center in the capital Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan young girls grieve as they attend to the burial ceremony of a family member, a day after the suicide attack which targeted an educational training center in the capital Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Afghan government on Thursday revised the number of deaths reported in the suicide attack on an education center in a Shia-minority neighborhood of Kabul from 48 down to 34.

Fifty-six people were also wounded on Wednesday afternoon when a terrorist detonated explosives inside the center where hundreds of students were preparing for university exams.