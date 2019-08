Afghans greet each other after congregational prayers during the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, in Herat, Afghanistan, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghans offer congregational prayers during the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan security officials stand guard outside a mosque as Afghans attend congregational prayers of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Herat, Afghanistan, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghans offer congregational prayers during the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, in Herat, Afghanistan, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

The president of Afghanistan has ruled out postponing the country's upcoming elections because of ongoing peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani said the vote on 28 September will go ahead as planned in his address to the nation on Sunday to mark the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice.