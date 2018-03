President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani speaks during the opening session of the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani (2-R, front row) and other representatives from participating countries stand for a group photograph during the opening ceremony of the Kabul Process Conference in the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghanistan's president Wednesday called for patience on the progress of peace talks without any pre-conditions he offered to insurgent groups a week ago, and warned that terror groups would try to hamper any peace plan.

Ashraf Ghani said it was normal for some people to have doubts over his peace call after four decades of war that have led to enmity and hatred.