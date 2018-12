Afghani President Ashraf Ghani delivers a speech during the United Nations Conference on Afghanistan at the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL

The Afghan government said Friday that a pullout of a few thousand American troops would not affect the security of the country.

The statement came in response to media reports in the United States that President Donald Trump was planning to recall some 7,000 of the 14,000 troops deployed in Afghanistan.