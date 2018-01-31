A view from a bullet hole in a glass showing the Intercontinental hotel that was attacked by Taliban militants, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A Pakistani tribesman inspects the scene of a US drone strike that allegedly killed a commander of the Taliban Haqqani militants group, in the Kurram tribal region near the Afghan border, in Pakistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

People attend the funeral of one of the victims of a suicide bomb attack, in Kabul, Afganistan, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghanistan Wednesday sent a delegation to Islamabad with evidence to prove recent attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded many, and were claimed by the Taliban, were planned on its soil.

Led by Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, and Masoom Stanekzai, head of the main intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), the delegation carried proof related to an attack on the Hotel Intercontinental in Kabul, in which some 20 people died, among them 14 foreigners, and another in which an ambulance laden with explosives had detonated in the Afghan capital, killing 103 and wounding more than 200.