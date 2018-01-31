Afghanistan Wednesday sent a delegation to Islamabad with evidence to prove recent attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded many, and were claimed by the Taliban, were planned on its soil.
Led by Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, and Masoom Stanekzai, head of the main intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), the delegation carried proof related to an attack on the Hotel Intercontinental in Kabul, in which some 20 people died, among them 14 foreigners, and another in which an ambulance laden with explosives had detonated in the Afghan capital, killing 103 and wounding more than 200.