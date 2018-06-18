Afghan civilians carrying an Afghan national flag along with a Taliban flag stand with Taliban fighters and army soldiers to celebrate a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An alleged Taliban militant greets people as a group of Taliban visits people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An alleged Taliban militant poses for a photo with Afghan Army soldiers as a group of Taliban visits people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The ceasefire with the Taliban announced by the Afghanistan government over the weekend will continue for 10 more days, and during its implementation security forces will be able to respond to attacks against them or against areas controlled by the government, an official source told EFE on Monday.

The initial unilateral ceasefire of eight days to mark the end of Ramadan, which coincided Sunday with a truce called by the Taliban, was extended on Saturday by Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani. However it was not until Sunday when the specific period was decided upon during an Afghan National Security Council meeting.