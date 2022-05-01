Kandahar (Afghanistan), 01/05/2022.- Taliban militia stand guard outside a mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 May 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival marking the end of Ramadan. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Kandahar (Afghanistan), 01/05/2022.- People offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 May 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival marking the end of Ramadan. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghans celebrated their first Eid under the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, this year's celebration being different than others over the last 20 years.

Despite ongoing war and lack of security in the country over the past two decades, the people of Afghanistan nevertheless have warmly celebrated the Muslim holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, but this time although the war has ended with a Taliban victory most of the people are not happy with the economic crisis besetting the country and the new theocratic government's curtailment of basic rights.