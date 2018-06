Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (C) arrives to offer Eid prayer at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan people embrace each other after Eid prayer at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Officers sing the Afghan national anthem as they form a guard of honor for Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani during an Eid prayer event at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan child offers Eid prayer at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Taking advantage of a temporary ceasefire by the government and the Taliban, conflict-torn Afghanistan marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan - when Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise until sunset - by offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace on Friday.

The ceremony included prayers and a guard of honor by the Afghan security forces, an efe-epa journalist reported.