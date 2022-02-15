Taliban escort people as they shout anti-US slogans during a protest against US decision on using half of the 7 billion US dollar frozen assets from Afghan central bank to compensate American families of 9/11 victims, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

