Tanzanian police officers inspect a vehicle with registration number 'MO 1' that belongs to Mohammed Dewji, a Tanzanian business tycoon who is said to be Africa's youngest billionaire, parked at Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Oct. 11, 2018/STR

Mohammed Dewji, a Tanzanian business tycoon said to be Africa's youngest billionaire, photographed during an interview at his office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, whose wealth is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, has been kidnapped in Tanzania, official sources said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old businessman was kidnapped in the Tanzanian capital in the vicinity of the Colosseum luxury hotel, where he often goes to the gym, according to media reports.