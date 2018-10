Mohammed Dewji, a Tanzanian business tycoon said to be Africa's youngest billionaire, photographed during an interview at his office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 23, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Africa's youngest billionaire, whose wealth amounts to a reported $1.5 billion, was released 10 days after being abducted in Tanzania, he announced on Saturday.

It is not clear who had kidnapped Mohammed Dewji, or how he came to be released but his family announced a 1 billion-shilling ($440,000) bounty for information that could lead to his whereabouts on Oct. 15.