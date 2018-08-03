Activists and protestors yell and hold signs outside Wrigley Field in an effort to call on local officials to control the level of violence in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 02 August 2018. A similar action last month closed north bound lanes of Interstate 90/94 on Chicago's south side. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA LOTT

Demonstrators on Thursday blocked two miles of Lake Shore Drive, the main road that runs alongside the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Chicago, for over two hours, during a march against endemic gun violence that has claimed more than 300 lives this year in the neighborhoods where African-American communities live.

The protesters - not more than 200 people according to the police - chanted slogans to demand the resignations of the Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the superintendent of Chicago Police Department, Eddie Johnson.